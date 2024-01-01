Four people hospitalized after serious crash on New Year’s Eve in Meredith, NH

Several people had to be rushed to the hospital after a serious crash in New Hampshire on New Year’s Eve.

The crash occurred on I-93 in Meredith and only involved one vehicle, according to New Hampshire State Police.

There were four people inside the vehicle when it crashed and four of the occupants had to be rushed to the hospital, a state police spokesperson says.

State police say more information will be released in the near future.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

