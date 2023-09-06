‘Lit up the room’: 10th grader killed in south Charlotte crash, CMS confirms

A 10th grade student died in a crash over the weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed. Speeding is believed to have led to the wreck, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Investigators said two cars were involved in the crash, which happened just before 9 p.m. Sunday on Raintree Lane at Rounding Run Road. Officers found a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee that had flipped and a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta with serious damage.

MEDIC took two passengers from the Jeep and both people inside the Jetta to the hospital. The Jeep’s 17-year-old driver wasn’t hurt and stayed at the scene. A 15-year-old passenger in the Jetta was severely hurt, police said.

On Tuesday, CMS said a student died from her injuries in the crash. The district identified her as Ella Lukse, a 10th grade student at Providence High School.

“We are heartbroken by this loss of life and we grieve with her family and friends,” the district said in a message to families. “We ask that you keep her family, friends, and our students and staff in your thoughts and prayers.”

Detectives said they believe the Jeep was heading south on Raintree Lane when it hit the right side of the Jetta. Police said the impact of the crash caused the Jeep to flip and the Jetta to go off of the road, hitting a tree.

CMPD believes speeding led to the crash. The driver of the Jeep, while found not to be impaired, had alcohol before the crash, police said.

Officers arrested him and charged him with driving after consuming under 21 and reckless driving.

Police said more charges are likely as the investigation continues.

‘She lit up the room’

At the crash site Tuesday, Channel 9′s Dan Matics spoke with Lukse’s friends who were laying flowers and writing down their memories of her. Right now, they are leaning on each other and sharing how they want her remembered.

They shared a video with Matics of a fun moment with her they said sums up her personality. It’s a memory they’ll now cherish forever.

“Me and my friends brought her flowers and we are writing goodbye notes to her,” Katrina said.

Students remembered Lukse with a moment of silence at Providence High School Tuesday.

“We did this at school too there were a lot of our friends in the media center today writing goodbye notes to her,” Katrina said.

Her friends say Lukse worked as a lifeguard at a country club not far from where the crash happened. The loved the job because she was an athlete and loved to help others.

“She really loved her boyfriend, she loved the idea of being a mom,” Katrina said. “She was athletic, she was smart, she was bubbly -- she lit up the room wherever she walked in.”

The area where the crash happened is a residential area next to a golf course. Matics could even a blind spot.

CMS made resources available for anyone struggling with grief after Lukse’s death. A Crisis Response Team was at Providence High and counselors were also made available.

The school said information on services will be sent out with the family’s permission.

Witnesses or anyone else with information about the crash are asked to call Det. Pressley at 704-432-2169, extension 2. Information can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or by clicking here.

Police said the charges against the 17-year-old could be upgraded.

