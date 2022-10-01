Four people are hurt in a suspected DUI head-on collision in Merced, police say

Four people suffered injuries, including two juveniles, in a suspected DUI collision Friday morning in Merced, according to police.

Merced Police Department officers and other emergency personnel responded at 10:04 a.m. to the 300 block of South Parsons Avenue near the Grove Apartments for a head-on collision, according to a social media post by the department.

Patricia Garrett, 24, of Merced, was driving a 1989 Chevy pickup south on South Parsons while reportedly under the influence of fentanyl, according to police.

Garrett veered into oncoming traffic and struck a 2009 white Dodge Charger that was being driven by a 41-year-old man going north.

Three people in the Charger suffered serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

Garrett also went to the hospital and later was arrested on suspicion of DUI causing injury and other charges. Garrett’s bond was set at $162,191, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information to contact Traffic Officer M. Calcagno at 209-388-7718 or calcagnom@cityofmerced.org.