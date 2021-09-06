Four people, including 3-month-old baby, killed in Florida shooting

Dr. Phil CBS

Jerry was arrested in late 2015 after he claims a woman falsely accused him of multiple crimes, including kidnapping, aggravated assault, and rape. Jerry says the charges against him were dismissed two-and-a-half years later. “Since I was falsely accused, my life has been turned upside down,” says the former rancher. “I lost everything.” Jerry says he’s been traumatized by everything that has happened to him and claims he has been discriminated against ever since his arrest. Watch the video above to hear why Jerry says he feels like he’s “the new minority.” This episode of Dr. Phil, "'On Trial for Being Male'" airs Monday. Check your local listing to find out where to watch. WATCH: Tomi Lahren: ‘Not One Single Man On Planet Earth Is Worth Making Any Woman Feel Like She Is Not Good Enough’ TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Have you been accused and want to clear your name?