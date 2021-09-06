Four people, including 3-month-old baby, killed in Florida shooting

A 33-year-old former Marine has been accused of killing four people, including a 3-month-old baby, in a Florida shooting. An 11-year-old girl was badly wounded during the rampage. Beau Zimmer of CBS affiliate WTSP-TV reports.

