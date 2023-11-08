Four people, including mother and son, charged in connection with killing of Fresno rapper

Four people, including a mother and son, have been charged in connection with last summer’s Highway 99 shooting death of 27-year-old local musician Freddie Carrasco Jr.

Carrasco, who went by Fred Locz, was killed on June 12 as he was driving south on the highway near Olive Avenue. Police said Carrasco’s Honda Accord was hit by multiple rounds of gunfire. He later died at Community Regional Medical Center.

On Tuesday, two of the defendants — Shamon DeJohn Butler, 22, and Aquilla Quincy Bailey III, 25 — entered pleas of not guilty to a charge of murder. They face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.

Butler’s mother, Gracie Mae Snowden, and a friend of the defendants, Juliana Woods, are charged with dissuading a witness. Additionally, Woods has been charged with an enhancement of dissuading the witness for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

Snowden, who is out on bail, is expected to be arraigned Dec. 1 in Dept. 34. Woods was arraigned in September and pleaded not guilty. She was granted pre-trial release by a judge.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Nicole Idiart said that because the killing of Carrasco qualifies as a special circumstances case, Woods could face life in prison. Idiart has not charged Snowden with the gang enhancement, but she is considering it.

“It is important that we take a stance on pursuing people who try and dissuade gang witnesses from testifying,” Idiart said.

Chastity Gossett holds a photo of her son - Freddie Carrasco Jr., who was killed in a June 2022 shooting on Highway 99 - on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in Fresno, California.

Victim’s mother thanks CHP

Carrasco’s mother, Chastity Gossett, said it was difficult to see the faces of the two men accused of murdering her son.

“It makes me angry, very angry,” said Gossett, holding a picture of her son. “I want to know why did you do this to him. He was just driving on the freeway on a sunny summer day. And not only did they kill my son, they could have hurt other innocent people on the freeway. It just makes no sense.”

Gossett said she didn’t recognize either of the two defendants. She was thankful for the investigation by California Highway Patrol officers who were able to connect Butler and Bailey to the shooting.

“I am thankful to them for not giving up on my son,” she said. “It has brought us just a little bit closer to justice.”

Carrasco was her oldest son and was an up-and-coming rap artist. She said he loved creating music. Last year, he won “Best Song” from the Central Valley Music Awards for his song “Shorter Days.”

Gossett said she was surprised to learn Butler’s mother allegedly knew about the murder and tried to convince a witness not to cooperate with detectives.

“How could you condone such violence,” she asked. “What if it was your son who was killed? How would you feel? You would probably want the same justice that I want.”