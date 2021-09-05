Four people, including two children, found dead with gunshot wounds at Houston house fire

Houston officials called to a house fire Sunday morning discovered four dead bodies inside, all with gunshot wounds.

Two adults, one man and one woman, and two children, one girl and one boy, were found dead around 8 a.m. Sunday in what police believe was a domestic violence situation, Police Chief Troy Finner said during a press conference.

“When it’s innocent kids, it’s even more upsetting,” Finner said. “They hadn’t even lived their lives.”

It’s unclear who set the fire and whether it was related to the shootings.

Asked by a reporter about the possibility of a murder-suicide, Finner said officials have not ruled anything out yet.

There was no forced entry and Finner said the crime did not appear random.

No suspect or suspects have been publicly identified.

Finner urged any witnesses to talk to police.