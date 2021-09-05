Four people, including two children, found shot to death at burning home

Four people, including two children, were found shot to death at a home that was on fire in Houston Sunday, authorities said.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner told reporters that the killings did not appear to be “a random event” and no forced entry was found at the house southwest of downtown Houston.

Domestic violence is suspected, Finner added, though he declined to provide additional details citing an ongoing investigation. No suspects have been identified.

The victims have not been identified and their relationships were unclear, Finner said. Firefighters found two adults, a man and woman in their 50s, and two children, a boy and girl under 13, after responding to a report of house fire shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The cause of the fire was unclear.

The home was damaged in the blaze, Finner said, though investigators were still able to collect evidence from the scene. Finner declined to say where the bodies were found.