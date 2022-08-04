Four people injured in lightning strike near White House

FILE PHOTO: People visit Lafayette Square after it was reopened outside of the White House in Washington
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Four people were in critical condition on Thursday after an lightning strike at Washington's Lafayette Square in front of the White House, a D.C. fire official said.

The injured - two adult males and two adult females - were transported to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, Vito Maggiolo, a D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson, said.

Lafayette Square, a seven-acre public park that lies directly north of the White House, is often crowded with visitors, especially in the summer months. The lightning struck the four people near a tree that stands yards away from the fence that surrounds the presidential residence and offices.

Temperatures in Washington exceeded 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, although, with the high humidity, the heat felt like more than 100F, forecasters said. A violent thunderstorm swept through the capital late in the day.

Officers of the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Park Police, which have a regular presence in the square, went to the assistance of the victims immediately, Maggiolo said.

(Reporting By Mary Milliken and Frank McGurty; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Michael Perry)

Recommended Stories

  • Body found in Passaic River possibly missing Paterson man, police say

    Investigators have tentatively identified a body found in the Passaic River as Thadius Wilder, 35, of Paterson.

  • Buncombe resident awarded $50K after sheriff's deputy Asheville gas station strip search

    A Black Buncombe County resident was awarded $50,000 by a federal judge after being strip searched by white deputies in an Asheville gas station bathroom.

  • Updated CDC recommendations call for face masks in 5 Arizona counties, but not Maricopa

    For the first time in three weeks, the CDC has lifted a face mask recommendation in Maricopa County.

  • Pharmacist blocked from filling opioid prescriptions

    A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking a Florida pharmacist from filling prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

  • Electric Cars’ Surging Prices Mean Fewer Buyers Can Use Tax Credit

    (Bloomberg) -- Vehicle-price caps included in a push by US Senate Democrats to expand a popular consumer incentive for electric cars could put pressure on automakers to lower costs of upcoming plug-in models. Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeA breakthrough deal between Senators Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin would al

  • Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to 'House of Cards' makers

    A judge on Thursday ruled that Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the makers of “House of Cards” nearly $31 million because of losses brought on by his 2017 firing for the sexual harassment of crew members. The ruling from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana gives the force of law to the $30.9 award in favor of MRC and other companies that produced the Netflix series by a private arbitrator who heard the case against Spacey. Recana wrote that Spacey and his attorneys “fail to demonstrate that this is even a close case” and "do not demonstrate that the damages award was so utterly irrational that it amounts to an arbitrary remaking of the parties’ contracts.”

  • Kendall Jenner's Most Memorable Wedding Guest Dresses

    Here’s a look back at Kendall Jenner’s wedding guest fashion moments from 2009 to now

  • Ramsey County reaches $1.5M settlement with jailers who said they were segregated from Derek Chauvin

    Ramsey County has reached a settlement of nearly $1.5 million with correctional officers of color who were initially ordered to stay away from the floor of the Ramsey County jail where Derek Chauvin was being held. Eight correctional officers filed a lawsuit last year, in which they said they “were segregated and prevented from doing their jobs … solely because of the color of their skin.” ...

  • 4 Louisville officers federally charged in Breonna Taylor slaying: What you should know

    After more than two years, the four Louisville Metro Police officers who killed 26-year-old Breonna Taylor are facing federal prison time.

  • California Family Demands Justice After Officer Allegedly Tackled 11-Year-Old At State Fair

    Officers working at the California Exposition & State Fair (Cal Expo) are under fire for their alleged mistreatment of a Black 11-year-old during recent fair-time festivities.

  • Cold showers, no lights: Europe saves as Russian gas wanes

    It's one small but symbolic step in a giant leap of energy saving that Europe is trying to make as it rushes to wean itself off natural gas and oil from Russia so factories aren't forced to close and homes stay heated and powered. Engineer Kevin Ha and his equally nimble friends had been acting against wasteful businesses in Paris long before Russia started cutting energy supplies to Europe in a battle of wills over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. As such, the campaigners were precursors of the energy economy drive becoming all the rage in France, Germany and elsewhere.

  • Netflix Picks Up Australian Crime-Thriller ‘The Stranger’ Starring Joel Edgerton, Sean Harris

    Netflix has acquired Thomas M. Wright’s Australian crime thriller The Stranger, which had its world premiere in Cannes earlier this year, with plans to launch the film globally in October. Starring Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris, the film comes from See-Saw Films, Anonymous Content and Blue Tongue Films, and revolves around two strangers who strike up […]

  • Plug-in hybrids may be your best weapon against high gas prices. These 12 models can save you the most money.

    The best plug-in hybrid cars and SUVs get fantastic gas mileage and can save you thousands of dollars per year on gas without going fully electric.

  • Two men accused of shooting woman in the face during robbery while kids were home arrested

    Two men accused of shooting a woman in the face during a robbery while her kids were at home have been arrested.

  • Reactions to Brittney Griner's conviction, 9-year sentence

    WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison for drug possession and smuggling Thursday. It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. — President Joe Biden said.

  • Stay or flee? Fijians forced to abandon disappearing homes

    STORY: The village elders of Fiji's Serua Island always thought they would be buried here, alongside the chiefs.That was before the impacts of climate change.Now, at high tide, the rising Pacific Ocean breaches the seawall and floods the village, saltwater inundating gardens.The community is running out of ways to adapt and now faces the same painful decision as many other coastal villages here.Stay or relocate to Fiji's main island, to secure a future for the next generation.[Semisi Madanawa, Serua village resident]"I'm going to miss everything that's surrounding this island. The trees, everything. The atmosphere. But we need to do something”Resident Semisi Madanawa says the 80 villagers must move given the flooding, erosion and exposure to extreme weather.[Semisi Madanawa, Serua village resident]"The water comes in and we are talking about, discussing among ourselves to like relocate or get land reclamation done in the island, and building a sea wall."This is one community that has successfully relocated from their old village of Vunidogoloa in 2014.That move made Fiji the first Pacific island nation to relocate a community because of rising sea levels.[Sailosi Ramatu / Former headman / Vunidogoloa village]"Yes, to relocate, it was a success for my community."Sailosi Ramatu was village headman at the time of the move in 2014.He and the villagers had invited officials to see how they lived with water up to their knees.Ramatu says saltwater had destroyed the ability of the 150 residents to grow crops, but that it still took time to persuade the elders to move.He and many others still visit the old village almost daily to reconnect with their past and feel the presence of their families and former chiefs who remain buried here.[Sailosi Ramatu / Former headman / Vunidogoloa village]"We miss this community so much, you know. Because we learned many things about custom, tradition, the way of life here as we are Fijian. How we lived through the soil, how we live through the land we live, and our culture, we understand as we were taught from our parents. We left our grandparents and parents behind. We left our big houses behind. We left the sea."Many Fijians say they want developed nations that contributed the most to global warming,to not only curb their emissions but pay for the steps islanders are having to take.Six Fiji villages have moved or plan to with government support,and a new process to prioritize the most urgent relocations is still under development."We want to see if the world can work together, the leaders of the world can work together, if the aim is to combat to the impacts of climate change, you know, to make a decision."Madanawa is unsure when it will be feasible for his village to relocate,due to funding and the hesitation of many village elders to leave their homes,but he knows change has to happen.[Semisi Madanawa, Serua village resident]"It takes time, it takes time for an idea to settle in the hearts of us human beings, so that we can accept the changes that are coming, yeah."

  • 4 Critically Injured in Lightning Strike Outside White House

    TwitterFour adults were hospitalized with “critical, life-threatening injuries” after an apparent lightning strike hit Lafayette Square, just a few dozen feet from the White House, a D.C. fire official said Thursday. The victims were identified as two men and two women, fire department spokesperson Vito Maggiolo told The Daily Beast. Members of the U.S. Park Police and uniformed officers with the Secret Service witnessed the strike, according to Maggiolo, and rushed to perform life-saving measur

  • Gabby Petito’s mom says daughter’s killer ‘wanted to look like the good guy'

    Gabby Petito’s mother has announced a $100,000 donation to help combat domestic violence and aid victims as the anniversary of her daughter's death nears.

  • Detroit Primary Likely Means No Black Representation For First Time Since 1955

    The city of Detroit has not been without a black representative since Charles Diggs Jr. took office in 1955. Based on the results of Tuesday’s primary, the predominately Black city will most likely be without a Black congressperson for the first time in over 65 years, according to the Associated Press.

  • Ryan Kelley, Arrested For Jan. 6 Involvement, Loses GOP Nomination For Michigan Governor

    Trump-endorsed Tudor Dixon ultimately won, but Kelley briefly surged in the race — after his arrest.