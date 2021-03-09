Four people injured in Clearwater shooting, police say

The Week

When it comes to privacy, Meghan Markle says she is open to sharing parts of her life, but doesn't see how anyone can expect her to reveal all. On Monday evening, O, The Oprah Magazine, published an unaired clip from Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Markle is asked if she should have expected to lose her privacy when she began dating Prince Harry, a high-profile member of one of the world's most famous families. "I think everyone has a basic right to privacy," Markle responded, adding, "we're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect." She compared the situation to having a nosy co-worker who sees a "photograph of your child on your desk ... and says, 'Oh my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'" From there, Markle continued, the co-worker doubles down and says that because "you already showed me that one ... you have to show my everything. You know what, I'm gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes, and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy ... because you shared one image with me.'" Markle said there is a "false narrative" that she and Harry have asked for total privacy, and they want people to know they are happy to share the "parts of their lives" they are "comfortable" making public. "There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it,'" Markle added. "No one would want that. So it's about boundaries, and it's about respect."