Four people injured in Kansas City shooting near 10th, Indiana Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police detectives are investigating after four people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police officers responded to the shooting just after 4:30 p.m. in the area of E. 10th Street and Indiana Avenue, not far from a Whittier Elementary School.

KCPD tells FOX4 four male victims suffered injuries from gunshot wounds.

Three of the victims are reported to have injuries believed to be non-life threatening. The status of the fourth victim is unknown at this time.

Kansas City Public Schools tell FOX4 some students were at the school at the time of the incident because of various after school programs and activities. No one at the school was harmed.

“KCPS Security and staff followed all necessary protocols and asked students and other staff to stay inside while police responded and investigated the incident,” the school district said.

Detectives are continuing to work the scene looking for evidence and witnesses to learn what may have led to the shootings.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

