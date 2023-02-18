Four people injured in shooting outside Loris, Horry police say

The Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning.

The police department said the shooting happened near 3450 East SC 9 Business out of Loris, around 2 a.m.

Four people were reported injured, the department said Saturday afternoon.

The Horry County Police Department did not say whether any arrests have been made, or if they are searching for suspects. It’s also unclear what the motive was.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, according to Horry County police.

No further details were immediately available.