Four people injured in two separate shootings on Sunday in Peoria

Peoria police responded to multiple shootings early Sunday morning, leading to four victims being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At 12:58 a.m. Sunday, police responded to two ShotSpotter alerts, one of 13 rounds fired, the other of 9 rounds fired, both in the area of the 1000 block of West Virginia Avenue, according to police.

While heading to the scene, police were flagged down by a group who said an adult male had been shot in the leg and was being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Later, police learned a second adult male was also shot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He, too, had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police searched the area and located no suspects. The incident remains under investigation.

Second shooting Sunday morning

At 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to a report of multiple fights taking place among a large crowd of people on the 500 block of West Main Street. While dispersing the crowd, multiple gunshots were fired in the 600 block of Hamilton Boulevard nearby, police say.

An adult male and female later showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police say. Both had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Peoria police respond to multiple shootings Sunday morning