Four people injured in two shootings in Fort Worth on Sunday, police say

Kaley Johnson
·1 min read

Four people were hurt in two separate shootings in Fort Worth on Sunday.

At 4:41 a.m., police were called to a shooting on Clifford Center Drive. Three people had been shot, according to Fort Worth police. Two of the people who were shot had injuries that police described as not life-threatening. Another person’s condition was unknown.

In another shooting reported at 12:28 p.m., one person was shot at a Shell gas station at 1401 Cooks Lane. The person was shot twice and was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

In both shootings, the suspects were not yet in custody as of Sunday afternoon.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories