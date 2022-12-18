Four people of interest sought in homicide case, one apprehended

Dec. 18—Curry County Sheriff Wesley Waller has named four people of interest in the Clovis area's newest homicide case. One of those named is now in the Curry County Adult Detention Center (CCADC).

CCADC records show one of the "persons of interest," Cesar Rascon-Chacon, 23, was apprehended Saturday night and incarcerated on a parole violation.

In a news release, Waller says Eduardo Blanco, 46, Mi'Linda Gallegos, 20, and Veronica Galvan, 46, are being sought for questioning in the homicide of Ismael Zachery Martinez, 27, of Clovis.

The investigation began Friday with Curry County deputies discovering a body in a field south of Clovis.

According to Waller, Friday at 2:30 p.m. Curry County deputies responded to a call regarding a man laying in a field near the former Swift plant at the intersection of Curry Roads K and 8. When they got there deputies found the man was dead.

Officials said Martinez was shot.

"I cannot reveal how many times he was shot as that is critical to the investigation," District Attorney Brian Stover wrote in a text message to The News.

"It is believed that he was not shot in the field."

Waller stated in the news release the Ninth Judicial District Major Crimes Unit has been activated and is assisting with the homicide investigation.

No arrests had been made by 6 p.m. Saturday.

In his news release Waller asks for the public's assistance in locating the three other persons of interest: Gallegos is 5'4", 134 pounds., black hair and brown eyes; Galvan 5'01", 180 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes; and Blanco, 5'07", 170 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have information regarding these individuals, their whereabouts or this case, please contact the

Sheriff's Office at 575-769-2335 or Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

"We could really use help with this one," Stover said.

The Martinez homicide is the Clovis area's eighth in 2022.

