Four people killed and multiple others injured in Alabama shooting

Four people were killed in a shooting in east Alabama on Saturday night, police said.

Multiple people were also injured in the shooting, the Alabama law enforcement agency said.

WRBL, a local news station, reported that the shooting happened at about 10.30pm Saturday night at a 16th birthday party in Dadeville, about 50 miles north-east of Montgomery.

“At approximately 11.45pm Saturday, April 15, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigations launched a death investigation at the request of the Dadeville Police Chief,” the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement.

“The investigation is a result of a shooting which occurred at approximately 10.34pm near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville, located in Tallapoosa county. Currently, there have been four confirmed fatalities and multiple injuries.”

Investigators believe an altercation had led to the shooting, WRBL reported.

“This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians,” Kay Ivey, the governor of Alabama, said in a statement to CNN.

“Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge.”

Dadeville police department, the Tallapoosa county sheriff’s office and the Alabama law enforcement agency’s state bureau of investigation were investigating the incident.

The shooting comes as two people were killed in a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday night, days after a gunman shot and killed five people in the city.

Associated Press reported that an unidentified suspect fired a gun into a crowd of hundreds in Chickasaw Park in Louisville, killing two people and wounding four others.

On Monday five people were killed when a man opened fire with an assault-style rifle at the Louisville bank where he worked. Eight others were wounded.

“This has been an unspeakable week of tragedy for our city,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said at the scene of the shooting on Saturday night.

“On Monday, we lost five of our fellow citizens to a horrific act of workplace gun violence,” Greenberg said.

“And now, five days later, we’re at another scene of a reckless act of gun violence.”