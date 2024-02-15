Four people killed in three days in separate Charlotte shootings. What to know.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said it’s investigating four separate shooting deaths, the first of which was Tuesday.

So far in 2024, there have been 13 homicides in Charlotte, matching the same number at the same point in time in 2023. CMPD spokesperson Michael Allinger said, Charlotte experienced a total of 95 homicides last year.

Between Tuesday and Thursday, three men and a woman were killed.

Here’s what to know about these four ongoing investigations:

Shooting death Camden Creek Lane

In the release, CMPD said it responded to a medic call for service at the 8800 block of Camden Creek Lane.

When officers arrived, they found Michael Burroughs, 39, with a gunshot wound and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CMPD said the incident will be investigated as a homicide.

Homicide on Little Rock Road

On Wednesday afternoon, CMPD said it was investigating a homicide at the 2500 block of Little Rock Road.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon where, upon arrival, a victim was found with gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported by MEDIC to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Shooting death late Wednesday

CMPD officers responded to a call just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday about an assault with a deadly weapon at the 15700 block of Country House Street.

Officers arriving at the scene found a female victim with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The release said a person of interest was located in the area after the incident, and that detectives are not seeking anyone else related to the case.

The department said preliminary information indicates the incident was not a random act of violence. It’s being investigated as a homicide.

Another shooting death early Thursday

Shortly after midnight on Thursday, CMPD officers responded to an assist medic call at the 3800 block of Wilkinson Boulevard.

A male victim with apparent gunshot wounds was discovered by officers upon arrival.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

These are developing stories. Check back for updates.