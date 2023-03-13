Four people shot dead in Dallas apartment, police say; infant there was not injured

Four people were shot to death on Sunday night inside an apartment in Dallas, police said.

Two men and two women were slain about 7 p.m. in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue, Dallas police said. An infant who was in the apartment during the shooting was not injured.

Police arrested Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, on suspicion of capital murder. Police did not describe what motivated the killings. Maldonado and Sanchez were booked at the Dallas County Jail.

Police said they found the suspects’ vehicle in the 2700 block of Northhaven Road and they were taken into custody about 10 p.m.

Police did not release the relationships among the victims or their names.