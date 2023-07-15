Four people shot in Hartford, one fatally, during incident on Maple Avenue

One person was killed and three people are in critical condition following a shooting incident in Hartford on Saturday.

At 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, the Hartford Police Department received a 911 call reporting a juvenile female with gunshot wounds inside an apartment at 541 Maple Ave., Hartford Lt. Aaron Boisvert said during a press conference Saturday.

While officers were responding to the call, they came across a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Benton Street with a male driver suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boisvert.

“So we had two victims right off the bat,” Boisvert said. “The first one was the female, a 17-year-old located inside the apartment unresponsive. She was transported to (Connecticut) Children’s Medical Center where she is currently listed in critical condition.”

The male driver was transported to Hartford Hospital and is currently listed in critical condition, according to Boisvert.

As this was going on, Boisvert said police received another 911 call reporting two additional victims in a vehicle in the area of 165 Wethersfield Ave. Both of the victims were identified as adult males, Bosivert said. One of the men is hospitalized and is currently in critical condition and the other had since been pronounced dead, according to Boisvert.

“What we have so far, we believe everything happened inside the apartment,” Boisvert said.

Boisvert would not confirm how many people were inside the apartment at the time of the incident but said other people were in the house that were not injured.

Boisvert said police believe most of the people that were involved in the incident are at a hospital.

“We believe it was sort of a mutual combatant-type situation,” he said. “We believe we have most of the people accounted for.”

According to Boisvert, police believe some of the shooters were shot as well.

When asked if police believed the victims and suspects knew each other, Boisvert said, “I don’t know that they knew each other, but I can tell you this was a targeted attack.”

Boisvert said police know there are videos out there, both private and from city cameras, that may help the investigation. In the meantime, police are currently going into the apartment with a search warrant to investigate.

Boisvert said police have also identified a vehicle involved but would currently not confirm any make or model. Police believe that the driver is the only person inside.