Four people shot, including 16-year-old boy, by gunman on Brooklyn street

A gunman opened fire on a Brooklyn street Sunday night, wounding four people — including a 16-year-old boy shot in the head, police and sources said.

The victims and suspected shooter were fighting with one another in Brownsville about 8:10 p.m., cops said.

The group of four had followed the shooter to Livonia and Rockaway Aves. when he pulled out a gun and opened fire, spraying bullets at the group, police said. The 16-year-old shot in the head was taken to Maimonides Hospital in critical condition, sources said.

One of the men was shot in the stomach and another was grazed on the leg; both were taken to Brookdale Hospital and were expected to recover. A fourth victim suffered a graze wound to his back but refused medical attention, cops said.

A green scooter was left abandoned on the sidewalk near the scene, harrowing photos show.

Police are still searching for the gunman.