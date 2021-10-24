Four people shot, including one fatally, in Baltimore on Saturday

Sanya Kamidi, Baltimore Sun
·1 min read

Four people were shot in Baltimore on Saturday, including one man who later died from their injuries, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Police responded to the 1600 block of W. Saratoga St. just after 12:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting and found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release. The man was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Early Saturday morning just after 2 a.m., a 60-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand, according to police. The man told officers he had been shot after getting into a dispute in the 4600 block of Pen Lucy Road.

On Saturday evening, officers responded to the 3400 block of Leverton St. just before 8:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and, due to his injuries, homicide detectives are investigating, police said.

Earlier Saturday, a Morgan State student was shot in the chest on campus around 6:30 p.m. The 18-year-old student was taken to a hospital where he is “conscious, alert and stable,” according to a news release. Northeast District shooting detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

