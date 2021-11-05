Four people shot, injured at Wednesday vigil for slain Des Moines shooting victim

Four people attending a vigil Wednesday night for a Des Moines teenager who was shot and killed earlier this year were shot and injured, according to Des Moines Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Officers were called to the intersection of East 15th Street and Garfield Avenue at about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Parizek said, where at least 200 people were attending a vigil for Elijah Edwardlee Brown-Townsend, Parizek said.

At about 4:30 a.m.on March 6, Brown-Townsend, 16, and Thomas Londewa Ivy, 19, were in a vehicle parked at a QuikTrip in the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Junior Parkway together when Ivy handed a gun to Brown-Townsend and "did carelessly point the loaded firearm at the victim," a criminal complaint said.

During the exchange, the weapon accidentally fired, according to a news release issued at the time. Ivy was charged with a felony count of involuntary manslaughter, a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter and a weapons charge.

During Wednesday's vigil, Parizek said an argument broke out, guns were pulled and four people were shot. A 33-year-old woman, a 14-year-old male, a 15-year-old female and a 19-year-old man were injured, Parizek said. None of their injuries were life-threatening, he said.

No arrests have been made yet, Parizek said.

