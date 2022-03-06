Four people shot inside downtown Louisville restaurant in drive-by

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Four people were shot while inside a downtown restaurant Saturday in an apparent drive-by, according to police.

The victims were inside The Seafood Lady, 601 E Jefferson St., around 4:30 p.m., a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a news release.

None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, according to the release.

Two of the gunshot victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. The other two victims were privately transported to a hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana, police said.

The names and ages of the victims were not made public.

Officers with LMPD's First Division responded to reports of the shooting at the restaurant in Louisville's trendy NuLu neighborhood.

Police determined several shots were fired from a vehicle outside at the intersection of Hancock and Jefferson Streets, the release said.

The NuLu restaurant, which opened in April 2021, is one of two Seafood Lady restaurants in Kentucky.

LMPD asked that anyone with information on the shooting call its anonymous Crime Tip Hotline: (502) 574-LMPD or use its online Crime Tip Portal.

This story will be updated.

