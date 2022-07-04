Four people shot at Kansas City Power & Light District after Sunday night concert

Four people, including a juvenile, were shot early Monday near the Power & Light District after a concert at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

The shooting occurred just after midnight near the T-Mobile Center at 13th Street and Grand Boulevard.

Police investigating separate reports of nearby vehicle break-ins heard the gunshots and responded, Sgt. Jacob Becchina, a Kansas City Police Department spokesman, said in an email.

Two victims, a male and a female, were found suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital. A juvenile female who was grazed by a gunshot was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, Becchina said. A man was also grazed by gunfire.

The shootings occurred after a concert featuring rapper and singer Rod Wave.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, police said. It was not clear what led to the shootings.

One person was detained by police at the scene.

No other details were immediately available Monday as police continued the investigation.