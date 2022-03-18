Four people shot, one in critical condition, outside party on city's east side, police say

LANSING — Four people were shot Thursday night in a parking lot outside a large party on the city’s east side, police said.

Police said a 22-year-old woman was in critical condition late Thursday night after being shot. Two 21-year-old women and a 19-year-old man were in stable condition. All four people were being treated at a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made, Lansing Police Public Information Director Robert Merritt said in an email Friday morning.

Lansing police were dispatched about 10:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the 2200 block of East Michigan Avenue, according to a patrol sergeant's report.

An investigation is underway and officers are looking for people who left the party prior to the arrival of officers because they may have information about the incident, Merritt said.

No further information about the incident has been released.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact them at 517-483-4600.

This story is still developing, check back for updates.

