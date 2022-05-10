Four people shot, one fatally, in East Baltimore

Four people were shot, including one fatally, in an East Baltimore shooting early Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Baltimore Police said that officers were called to the 700 block of Rose Street for a shooting just after 1:30 p.m.

Once officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 25-year-old man, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police also found a 27-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, both suffering from apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the victims to an area hospital, where the 25-year-old male victim later died.

While on the scene, officers were told that a forth victim, a 40-year-old man, was connected to the shooting and also receiving treatment at an area hospital.