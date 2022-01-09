Four people shot outside Tower District nightclub. Fresno police seeking shooter

Four people were shot outside a nightclub in Tower District early Sunday.

The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. when officers received reports of multiple victims of a shooting in the area of Olive and Linden Avenue, according to Fresno police Lt. Brian Pierce.

No arrests have been reported.

Officers found three men and one woman with gunshot wounds in front of Detention Billiards. The victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Pierce said that officers learned the incident began with an argument between two groups of people inside the Vibez Lounge. The two groups took the dispute outside when someone fired multiple rounds, striking the four victims. The shooter fled the area heading north through the Sequoia Brewery parking lot and fled the area.

A description of the shooter was not immediately available.