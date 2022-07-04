Four people shot on Tacoma’s East side late Sunday; police investigation underway

Gunfire and mayhem continue to plague Tacoma; four people were shot Sunday night in what police described as “a neighborhood dispute” in the 3300 block of South Asotin Street on the city’s East side, according to a brief statement posted online.

At 9:08 pm officers responded to a neighborhood dispute that led to a shooting in the 3300 blk of S Asotin. 4 adults were shot & have non-life-threatening injuries. The Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/ruGGqVrSJk — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) July 4, 2022

Police responded to dispatch calls at 9:08 p.m., said police spokesperson Wendy Haddow. Four people, all adults, were shot. Their injuries are not life-threatening, Haddow said.

The still-evolving incident led to a K9 track. Police were still investigating shortly before midnight. No other information was immediately available.

The East side shooting followed an earlier drive-by shooting Sunday on South Tacoma Way, which is also under active investigation.

This story will be updated.