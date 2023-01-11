Four people stabbed in North Carolina Airbnb, sheriff says. Other vacationers arrested

Four people were stabbed at an Airbnb while vacationing in North Carolina, according to a sheriff.

Deputies responded to the property in Marshall just after 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 9, Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said in a Facebook post.

Four people had been stabbed and were treated for multiple stab wounds, he wrote.

Six people were arrested after the stabbing.

Jay Caleb Bell was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, according to Harwood. Bell was also charged with felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms, felony possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana, according to the sheriff.

The five other people arrested were each charged with felony possession of psilocybin mushrooms, felony possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

Harwood said it was an “isolated incident,” according to his Facebook post.

All of the people involved were vacationing in Madison County in western North Carolina near the border with Tennessee, according to Harwood’s post.

Marshall is about 150 miles northwest of Charlotte.

It is unclear whether all of the people involved were staying at the same Airbnb. Harwood did not respond to a request for further information from McClatchy News.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations was also investigating, according to Harwood.

Airbnb said in a statement that its safety team was investigating the incident and taking action to remove the guest who booked the reservation from the platform. The company said it was providing support to the host.

“We have also reached out to Sheriff Harwood to offer our support with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation,” the statement says.

