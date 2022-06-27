Four people steal $2.7 million worth of mail and high-end vehicles in Ohio, feds say

Four Ohio natives were arrested and charged with conspiracy to steal and sell high-end vehicles, to rob Postal Service carriers and to steal U.S. mail, federal officials said.

All four individuals were charged with conspiracy to sell or receive stolen vehicles, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said in a news release. From December 2021 to February 2022, the four are accused of stealing cars from Michigan to transport and sell in northern Ohio. The targeted vehicles included a “Dodge Durango, Dodge Ram TRX, Dodge Hellcat, Audi 8.”

Additionally, three individuals face charges of planning and participating in a conspiracy to rob Postal Service carriers, steal mail keys and take mail from collection boxes, the release said. The group is accused of targeting mail for checks and other valuable items.

Investigators estimated in court documents that the individuals caused $2.7 million in potential losses from their “various schemes.”

The first individual involved in the scheme was arrested on Jan. 31, after robbing and assaulting a Postal Service carrier, officials said.

On Feb. 10, officials said they executed a search warrant at a hotel where two other individuals were found. During this search, authorities reported finding “multiple pieces of stolen mail” and a gun “that was modified to fire as a machinegun.”

The individual who is accused of owning the gun faces an additional charge of illegal possession of a machine gun, officials said.