Four people in stolen vehicle die in crash on I-35 in Dallas as Irving police pursued

Four people inside of a stolen vehicle died early Thursday in a crash as the driver was under pursuit by Irving police, authorities said.

The vehicle’s driver lost control of it near Interstate 35 and Woodall Rogers Freeway in Dallas, Irving police said.

Everyone who was in the vehicle died. Police did not release their names or ages.

Officers about 2 a.m. found the stolen vehicle in the 3200 block of North Beltline Road and tried to stop it. The vehicle’s driver took off, and officers pursued it into Dallas, Irving police said in a news release.

A Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputy suffered an injury that is not life-threatening when the suspect’s vehicle crashed into a light pole that fell on the deputy’s vehicle, WFAA-TV reported.

Police closed the Woodall Rodgers Freeway exit ramp from southbound I-35E, WFAA reported. The Continental Avenue exit from northbound I-35E was also closed.