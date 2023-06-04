Four people taken to the hospital after stabbing at a Ponte Vedra Beach restaurant

Four people were stabbed at Mr. Cubby's Wings, 150 Valley Circle in Ponte Vedra Beach about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

Witnesses say a teenage boy stabbed a mother and daughter, as well as a man who tried to intervene, at Mr. Chubby's Wings in Ponte Vedra Beach about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has been arrested in the incident at the sports bar and restaurant at 150 Valley Circle, First Coast News, the Times-Union's news partner, reported.

"This is an isolated incident and there are no outstanding suspects. There is no cause for concern to the community," the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff's Office confirmed that four patients were taken to the hospital from the scene. But they were not able to confirm the condition of the injured people.

“She’s like my soulmate as a sister, per se, as a friend," Casey Estep, who is friends with the victims, told First Coast News.

It’d been a while since Casey Estep and her daughter Cloey Criggall had seen their softball friends on the First Coast.

So, they figured they’d take a two-hour drive over for a beach day and to grab a quick bite afterward.

They’d had a fun day until Estep noticed somebody who caught her attention.

“I saw a boy get up that had the same school logo on, I was like, ‘Oh, he must go to the same school,'" said Estep. "They were like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to go.’”

They asked for the check and tried to quietly leave, but before Estep could finish cashing out, she says the boy took off running toward the other three in the parking lot.

“She did what any mother would and put herself in harm’s way," said Estep.

Estep says two men tried to break it up and got the knife away.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says four people were injured, one was life-flighted in a helicopter and another was taken in a trauma unit.

Estep and Criggall weren’t hurt, but they’re left hoping their best friends will be OK.

“We tried doing the best thing, which was leaving, and it didn’t end the way we wanted it to," said Criggall.

Forensics teams and detectives continued to investigate the scene Saturday night.

Read the First Coast News article here.

Times-Union staff writer Teresa Stepzinski contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Four hospitalized after stabbing at Mr. Chubby's Wings in Ponte Vedra