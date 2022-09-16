Four people wanted for shooting at passing vehicle in South Memphis, police say

Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on four people who opened fire on a passing vehicle.

On Sep. 10 at approximately 11:10 PM, a white sedan possibly Kia, pulled over on Latham Street in South Memphis.

Four people exited the vehicle and opened fire on a car driving by, police said.

The bullets damaged additional vehicles.

Police also said that the suspect’s vehicle is possibly stolen, and they may be responsible for other crimes in Memphis.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

