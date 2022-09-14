Four people were injured, one of them gravely, following an overnight shooting near Brady Street, Milwaukee police say

Four people were injured, one of the gravely, following an overnight quadruple shooting early Wednesday.

Police said the shooting happened about 1:41 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Hamilton Street, about a block north of Brady Street. The victims, Milwaukee natives, were identified as three men, ages 23, 28 and 29, and a 36-year-old woman. All of the victims were taken to a local hospital.

The 28-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries, police said, and is in grave condition. The other victims are stable and expected to survive. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are investigation and police are seeking an unknown suspect.

No additional information was not immediately available.

Milwaukee's Brady Street sees shooting, hit-and-run death

Wednesday's shooting is at least the second high-profile shooting at or near Brady Street in the past few months. In July, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot about 11:43 p.m. on the 1300 block of East Brady Street, near the restaurant Dorsia and the Hi Hat Lounge.

Earlier this week, an unknown driver struck and killed Arne J. Bast, 32, of Milwaukee in a hit-and-run crash on the 1200 block of East Brady Street, near the intersection with North Franklin Place.

Anyone with information on Wednesday's shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips.

