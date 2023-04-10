Four People Were Killed In A Shooting At A Bank In Downtown Louisville

Law enforcement officers respond to a shooting near the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Kentucky. Luke Sharrett / Getty Images

A shooter opened fire at a bank Monday morning in Louisville, Kentucky, killing four people and injuring nine more.

Police said the suspect — who is now also dead — is believed to have been a current or former employee of Old National Bank, where the shooting took place. In a press conference, Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said they are not yet certain whether the suspect killed himself or if he was shot by officers.

There is no longer a danger to the public, police said.

A spokesperson for University of Louisville Hospital said they received nine injured victims. Two of the injured are police officers, one of whom is in critical condition.

The police officer in critical condition is undergoing surgery, Humphrey said, adding that he is one of two injured victims in critical condition.

At least three of the injured people have already been discharged, the spokesperson said.

Police initially said five people had been killed, but later clarified that that number had included the suspect. The identities of the victims are not yet known.

Bank employee Troy Haste told media outside the bank he had been inside the first-floor conference room when the shooter began firing. “He just started shooting. He had a long assault rifle and you could hear shots just start firing,” Haste said. “We were in the conference room. Whoever was next to me got shot and blood’s on me from it.”

Appearing to fight back tears at a press conference, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he was friends with two of the deceased victims, as well as one who was injured.

"I have a very close friend that didn't make it today," Beshear said. "And I have another close friend who didn't either, and one who's at the hospital that I hope is going to make it through."

State Sen. David Yates also said he was "good friends" with one of the deceased victims. "My heart goes out to his family and to all of the victims and their families, as well as to our police officer who is still fighting for his life," he tweeted.

Beshear told reporters he knows "virtually everyone" who works in the building. "My [attorney general] campaign was out of that building. ... That's my bank," he said, adding that he hopes everyone affected "will reach out for help when they need it."

"We've got to wrap our arms around these families and everybody who needs it. Don't be afraid to get some help," he said. "Our bodies and our minds are not meant to go through these types of tragedies."

Mayor Craig Greenberg thanked the emergency responders and asked the public to "pray with us" for the injured victims "fighting for their lives as a result of another act of gun violence."

"Our community will continue to come together," Greenberg said. "We will find ways to love and support one another and the families and friends who have been directly impacted by these acts of gun violence, and we will come together as a community to work to prevent these horrific acts of gun violence from continuing here and around the state."

Gun violence in the US is a public health crisis, according to the American Public Health Association . It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of April 10, at least 4,916 people have died from gun violence this year, and another 6,600 have died by suicide, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive . As of April 10, there have been 146 mass shootings in the US so far in 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates