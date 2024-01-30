Four people were shot during multiple street takeovers in LA this weekend.
KTLA 5's Kimberly Cheng has the latest on street takeovers that happened around LA over the weekend.
For the first time since Spagnuolo took over in 2019, the Chiefs have a truly stifling defense.
The Tigers previously lost to No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday.
There was drama during warmups ahead of Sunday's AFC championship game.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts on the news of Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.
So far, 11 countries — including the U.S. — have frozen funding to the main aid group for Palestinians in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
Septic shock is a rare but life-threatening condition. Here's what to know.
Rebellions, a South Korean fabless AI chip startup, said today it has closed $124 million (165 billion KRW) in a Series B round of funding to develop its third AI chip, called Rebel. This Series B values the three-year-old startup at approximately $658 million (880 billion KRW) post-money, CFO of Rebellions Sungkyue Shin said in an exclusive interview with TechCrunch. This latest capital infusion brings the total raised to around $210 million since Rebellions' inception in 2020.
With Kim Mulkey now at LSU, Baylor will retire Brittney Griner’s jersey next month at Foster Pavilion.
Children under 6 are more likely to be exposed, but a new study finds that fatal poisonings from laundry detergent pods in a recent three-year period were all in adults.
More than 37,000 five-star fans agree: This tiny luggage scale will spare you from so much stress when flying.
Affordable SUVs are getting harder to find, so we dug through what's available to find the least expensive models in the most popular classes.
The game's developer, Pocketpair, is also fielding accusations of intellectual property infringement.
A simple upgrade for an older vehicle. Shoppers call the handy phone holder 'versatile and easy to install.'
The Gamecocks passed a tough test against LSU, showing Dawn Staley has more than enough talent on her roster to win it all.
Are those earbuds looking extra waxy? Keep them pristine — and protect your ears — with a few simple steps.
Media streamer Plex has raised new capital. The company, which began as a media organization startup, has morphed over the years to become a one-stop shop for all your media, including ad-supported streaming, which now accounts for much of its revenue growth. The new round, which has not yet been disclosed, was initially said to be larger than Plex's $50 million growth round closed a few years ago, but we now understand it's $40 million, a rep for Plex has confirmed.
A former Activision executive is taking over at Blizzard as its new president. Johanna Faries was most recently general manager of Call of Duty.
Sony has cooked up its first PlayStation State of Play event for 2024, which streams this Wednesday 5PM ET. It’ll be more than 40-minutes long, with coverage of more than 15 upcoming games.
'Goodbye, sore arms,' wrote one of nearly 64,000 five-star reviewers. Save 60% on these game-changers.
An Audi Q9 on the way, expected on sale within two years with combustion engines, beating Audi's move to an EV-only brand.