Four people were shot in Miami early Saturday morning. Police are investigating.

Four people were shot early Saturday morning in the area of 6811 NW 15th Ave.

Officer Michael Vega said Miami police responded to alerts of shots fired around 4:30 a.m. When police arrived they found four people were wounded.

Fire rescue took the victims to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Unit.

Vega had no other information. Police are investigating and the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and 68th Terrace was roped off in the morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.