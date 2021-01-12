Four teens wounded in yet another Miami-Dade mass shooting. One is critical, police say

Four teens were wounded Monday night in a shooting outside an apartment complex not far from the Joseph Caleb Center in Brownsville.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. in the area of Northwest 58th Street and 24th Avenue. The Caleb Auditorium is located at 5400 NW 22nd Ave.

Injured were a 17-year-old girl and three 19-year-old men, according to a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation. One of the men suffered a critical injury, although all were expected to survive.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter alerts that showed that more than 50 rounds had been fired.

Monday’s gunfire followed a pair of mass shootings just eight days earlier in which 14 people were injured, many of them juveniles. Miraculously, no one was killed.

Law enforcement has been so frustrated with the lack of information coming from potential witnesses that they had a family member speak at the scene of one shooting and released surveillance video from the other.

The first shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2. As dozens of people were gathered at Little River Park at Northwest 105th Street and 24th Avenue to watch or play basketball, a vehicle pulled up and at least two shooters unleashed over 100 rounds, some from an semi-automatic rifle.

By the time the shooting stopped, eight people had been shot, two of them juveniles. No surveillance video has surfaced and earlier this week, Miami-Dade police said they had not received a single credible tip since the shooting.

Then two hours later and only four miles to the south, three people ambushed a vehicle with six juveniles in Allapattah after the group had stopped at a Dominican food truck known for its chimi sandwiches.

In the video, the shooters pass the food truck and car with the victims, turn a corner and park. Then they get out and two of them open fire from behind a dark screen on a chain link fence just a few feet from the car.

As is the case in the basketball court shooting, Miami police have been stymied in gathering information and have asked for the public’s help in identifying the shooters.