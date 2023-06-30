Four people wounded in shooting at south Sacramento shopping center parking lot, deputies say

Four people were wounded in an overnight shooting after gunshots were fired at them from a vehicle at a south Sacramento shopping center parking lot, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities first learned of the shooting about 2:20 a.m. Friday, when a wounded man seeking help near the intersection of Florin and Power Inn roads flagged down a patrol deputy, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Gandhi said three additional victims in the shooting, two men and a woman, were found later at separate hospitals where they had gone on their own to seek treatment. All four victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

Investigators believe the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the shopping center just southwest of the Florin and Power Inn intersection. Gandhi said the gunshots appeared to have been fired from a vehicle.

The motive behind the shooting was unclear to investigators, and the victims didn’t know who fired shots at them, Gandhi said. The Sheriff’s Office on Friday did not have suspect descriptions to release.