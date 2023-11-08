Four plead guilty, agree to testify in alleged heist of Boone Steel for rival

Four of the six people accused of carrying out a scheme to steal equipment and supplies from a Northern Kentucky metal supplier for use at a rival business pleaded guilty early last week to charges including theft and receiving stolen property.

Mark Goetz, CEO of Edgewood Electric Inc., Jordan Maltaner of Edgewood and Tammi and Thomas Jackson of Dry Ridge have all entered Alford pleas – meaning they are accepting the punishment imposed by the court but haven’t admitted any wrongdoing.

As part of their plea agreements, prosecutors are recommending the four serve a 12-month sentence conditionally discharged for two years and pay tens of thousands of dollars in restitution, court records show.

Conditional discharge is similar to probation but lacks typical court supervision. If any of them violate the conditions imposed by the court, however, they risk spending time behind bars.

Court records show that all four have agreed to testify, if necessary, against the remaining two defendants: 69-year-old David Mersch and 59-year-old Curtis Prather.

At the center of the case is Mersch. He’s the former operations officer for the Cincinnati offices of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who was sentenced in January 2012 to four years in prison for accepting bribes from a construction company executive in exchange for awarding contracts to that company.

Mersch was hired by Walton-based Boone Steel after his release from prison and was eventually promoted to general manager − the highest position in the company, according to a lawsuit filed in February by Boone Steel.

While in that position, the lawsuit states, Mersch conspired with Goetz and others to create and operate a competitor company on Commercial Drive in Burlington dubbed "All In Steel,” using Boone Steel’s resources.

Mersch was fired in January on suspicions that he was executing plans to start a rival business, the lawsuit states.

Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mersch in February after he tried to have stolen items taken back to Boone Steel before other employees arrived at the workplace, according to a criminal citation.

The deputies found a stolen trailer, welder and other equipment valued at more than $30,000 in Mersch's possession, the citation states, but he later admitted during an interview that at least $70,000 worth of material at the Commercial Drive property belonged to Boone Steel.

He was indicted in April and has pleaded not guilty to counts including engaging in organized crime, receiving stolen property and theft.

Although the court documents offer few details about what each defendant’s alleged role was, prosecutors said Mersch and Goetz, along with the four others indicted in the case, carried out a roughly two-year scheme involving the theft of money, material and labor from Boone Steel.

In court filings, Boone Steel said Maltaner was Mersch's "loyal lieutenant,” Prather worked on the shop floor and transported the stolen property to the Burlington business, and the Jacksons, who are married, worked in the office and had control over order entry, invoicing and inventory.

Goetz is the only one who was not employed by Boone Steel, though the company claims that he was the "money person" who funded the operation through "seed money" he obtained by selling a farm.

Court records show the company’s lawsuit is still pending before Circuit Judge Richard Bruggemann.

“Mr. Goetz entered an Alford Plea because he does not believe he did anything wrong, but it made sense to enter a plea to a misdemeanor to bring the criminal matter to an end in light of the facts,” Stacey Graus, Goetz’s lawyer, said in a statement to The Enquirer.

Lawyers for the Jacksons and Maltaner had yet to respond to messages at the time of publication.

Court records did not list when Goetz, Maltaner and the Jacksons are scheduled to be sentenced. Mersch and Prather are next expected to appear in court Nov. 27.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Four accused in heist of Boone Steel metal supplier enter guilty pleas