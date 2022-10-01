Four plead guilty to drug charges

Oct. 1—Kamaria J. Mitchell, 33, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Friday to distributing 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Mitchell admitted to selling more than 5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant outside of her residence on Nov. 16, 2020. The methamphetamine was tested by a Drug Enforcement Agency laboratory and confirmed to weigh 27.9 grams and was 98 percent pure.

Mitchell is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 19 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison, four years of supervised release, and a $5 million fine.

----Krystle Elaine Cresce, 33, of Glen Morgan, Raleigh County, pleaded guilty Friday to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute heroin and methamphetamine.

According to court records, on Nov. 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Beckley hotel room where Cresce was staying and found quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin. Law enforcement officers also found $917 and three firearms: a SCCY, Model CPX-2 9mm semi-automatic pistol; a Springfield Armory, Model 911, 9mm semi-automatic pistol; and a Mossburg, Model 500, 12-gauge shotgun.

Officers encountered Cresce's co-defendant in the hallway near Cresce's hotel room and seized approximately 64 grams of heroin, 54 grams of methamphetamine and more than $2,850 in cash from the co-defendant. Cresce admitted that she worked with and assisted her co-defendant in the possession and distribution of the heroin and methamphetamine.

Cresce is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 19, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine.

----Sean Hafesh, 33, of Daniels, Raleigh County, pleaded guilty Friday to distribution of fentanyl.

According to court records, on Oct. 6, 2021, Hafesh sold approximately 3.7 grams of suspected heroin to a confidential informant at a residence in Daniels. The West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory confirmed the controlled substance was fentanyl.

Hafesh further admitted to selling additional quantities of suspected heroin to confidential informants on Oct. 5, 2021, and Oct. 12, 2021. The following day, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a residence and found 355 grams of suspected heroin, 24.5 grams of methamphetamine, a revolver, and a bolt-action rifle belonging to Hafesh. The suspected heroin from the controlled buys and the search was later determined to contain fentanyl.

On Oct. 21, 2021, Hafesh was stopped by a law enforcement officer who seized 36 grams of heroin and $1,460 in cash from Hafesh's person and vehicle. On April 7, law enforcement officers again executed a search warrant at a residence in Beaver and found 56 grams of suspected heroin, 33 grams of methamphetamine, 62 grams of cocaine base, also known as "crack," $1,042 in cash and several firearms. The suspected heroin found during the search was later determined to contain fentanyl. Hafesh further admitted to telling officers on the day of that search that he had been selling a significant amount of suspected heroin during the previous several months.

Hafesh is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 1 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

----Jamal Johnson, 32, of Beckley, pleaded guilty Friday to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.

According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Johnson's residence on Oct. 20, 2020, and found approximately 832 grams of heroin, 178 grams of methamphetamine, and three firearms: a Colt, model Army Special, .38-caliber revolver; an Eagle Arms, model Eagle-15, multi-caliber rifle; and a Romarm/Cugir, model WASR-10, 7.62 caliber rifle.

Johnson admitted to possessing and intending to sell the heroin and methamphetamine, and to possessing the firearms. At the time of this offense, Johnson was serving a term of supervised release for his conviction for distribution of cocaine in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on Oct. 27, 2015.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 19 and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison as well as at least four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine.