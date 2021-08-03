Four police officers who responded to Capitol riot have died by suicide

Four D.C. Metropolitan Police police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have died by suicide, according to the WUSA9, a CBS affiliate in the city.

Driving the news: Officer Kyle DeFreytag, who served in the Fifth District and responded to the Capitol riot, was found dead on July 10. DeFreytag joined the department in 2016, per CNN.

The big picture: Confirmation of DeFreytag's death marks four suicides by officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Officer Gunther Hashida was found deceased in his home on Thursday. Metro Police confirmed his death Monday hours before news broke of DeFreytag's.

Metropolitan Police officer Jeffrey Smith, 35, and Capitol Police officer Howard Liebengood, 51, both responded to the attack on the Capitol and took their own lives in the days after.

Last week, four police officers who responded to the attack gave testimony before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot, detailing their personal experiences confronting the attack.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (En Español: 1-888-628-9454; Deaf and Hard of Hearing: dial 711 then 1-800-273-8255) or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

