Four Port Charlotte teens fleeing troopers crash into parked RV in north Lee County

A car with four juveniles fleeing from Florida Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 75 Monday smashed into a parked motor home after leaving the freeway in north Lee County.

Troopers said the four male juveniles, a 16-year-old driver, and passengers aged 17, 15 and 13, were all from Port Charlotte.

They said the suspects' sedan was southbound on I-75 north of Bayshore Road and seen swerving all over the roadway at a high rate of speed.

Shooting probed: Fort Myers police investigating shooting Sunday on Edgewood Avenue caught on cell phone

Two die: Two men killed Sunday morning after speeding car hits trees, breaks apart on Coconut Road

Mom charged: Mother of San Carlos Park 16-year-old tasered by trooper charged with drug trafficking

The driver failed to stop when ordered and exited onto Palm Beach Boulevard where the front of the sedan crashed into recreational motor home parked and unoccupied in a lot off Palm Beach.

The driver of the sedan and one of the passengers fled on foot but were later located.

The driver was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, reckless driving and grand theft. Troopers turned him over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Port Charlotte teens fleeing troopers crash into RV in north Lee County