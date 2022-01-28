Four Portland home health agency managers indicted in wage-fixing, anti-competition scheme

Jan. 28—Four managers of home health care agencies in Maine were indicted by a federal grand jury this week for conspiring to suppress essential workers' wages and prevent competition during the pandemic.

Federal investigators allege that four Portland residents — Faysal Kalayaf Manahe, Yaser Aali, Ammar Alkinani, and Quasim Saesah — who each manage different home health agencies, made a secret pact to pay workers $15 or $16 dollars per hour, despite a higher reimbursement rate by the state meant to increase the workers' pay to between $20.52 and $26.20 during the pandemic.

Some of their agencies had also received hundreds of thousands of dollars in Paycheck Protection Plan money, partly designated to go toward workers.

Investigators allege the defendants also agreed not to poach each other's employees, and pressured other home health agencies not to compete with one other.

The investigation into the alleged wage-fixing scheme is ongoing, and more people could be charged in the future, prosecutors wrote. The names of the companies allegedly involved were not released in the indictment, which lays out how investigators believe the conspiracy was organized.

Home healthcare workers assist people with daily tasks like dressing, bathing and eating. Their clients are often elderly or disabled or people who are otherwise unable to care for themselves.

The four managers communicated as a group using an encrypted text-messaging service to discuss terms of their illegal agreement, prosecutors allege. They also met in person to discuss why they believed the wage-fixing was warranted, and developed methods for monitoring and enforcing the agreement.

In one instance, prosecutors allege, when another home health agency increased rates for workers to $17 and $18 per hour, the defendants filed complaints with MaineCare, although it was unclear what reason they cited in the complaints. The group then met with managers of the competing company and recruited them into the wage-fixing scheme.

Story continues

The company that had increased rates allegedly proposed its own terms in the scheme in writing.

"All parties understand and agree not to solicit clients or employees from other businesses, including parties to this agreement, in return for higher pay rate to Personal Support Specialists," the recruited company wrote, according to the indictment. "All parties agree to maintain a maximum (personal support specialist) rate of $16/hour for those with no PSS certification and a maximum PSS rate of $17/hour for those with PSS certification, effective 6/01/2020."

This story will be updated.