Four pupils injured in attack at western German school

Special forces are deployed at a school. Several pupils have been injured at a school in Wuppertal. A suspect has been arrested, said a police spokesman in Duesseldorf. The police were on the scene with large numbers of officers. -/Pressefoto Otte/dpa

Four pupils at a school in the western German city of Wuppertal were injured in an attack on Thursday.

The suspected attacker, who is in custody, is also a pupil at the school, sources told dpa. Police said the suspect was also injured in the incident.

A large-scale police operation successfully evacuated the school and secured the area, according to police, who said that no shots were fired during the incident.

The Bild newspaper reported that a knife was used in the attack.

"The pupils are safe and are being looked after," state police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

They did not release any further information on the perpetrator, or provide details of the attack.

Police said they responded to the Wilhelm-Dörpfeld-Gymnasium, a high school located in the Elberfeld district near the centre of the city, at 9:52 am (0852 GMT). Wuppertal is located just east of Dusseldorf.

A police helicopter could be seen circling over the school, while numerous police officers with submachine guns were among the large contingent of emergency response workers at the site.

Counsellors and religious pastoral care was also on site.

Authorities said a contact point had been set up for parents. Many pupils appeared visibly shaken by what had happened as they were picked up by their parents.

