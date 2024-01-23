Four rescued from capsized fishing boat in rough seas off Alaska, Coast Guard says

A fishing boat capsized in rough seas near Kodiak, Alaska, resulting in the rescue of four crew members, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

The 46-foot Alaska Rose reported taking on water north of Chiniak Island at 4:31 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 21, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

A Coast Guard helicopter arriving a short while later found the boat capsized and rescued a crew member on the overturned vessel, officials said.

Another boat, the Kylia, arrived a few minutes later and rescued three other crew members from the ocean, the Coast Guard said.

All four were taken to shore for medical treatment.

“I wholeheartedly thank the good Samaritans involved,” Lt. Madeline Romito said in the release. “The quick response between them and the helicopter crew played a major role in the positive outcome of this case.”

The boat capsized in 8-foot waves and 35 mph winds, the Coast Guard said.

Kodiak is about 250 air miles south of Anchorage on Kodiak Island in the Gulf of Alaska.

Lost hiker uses last 4% of phone’s battery life to call for help, Hawaii officials say

Ice chunk falls 40 feet from frozen waterfall and hits hiker below, Utah rescuers say

‘Unprepared’ hikers get lost on mountain in -10 degree wind chill, NH rescuers say