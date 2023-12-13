Four rescued from fire at Hull homeless hostel

Fire crews were called to Westbourne House in Hull at around 22:00 GMT on Tuesday

Four people had to be rescued by firefighters after a blaze at a homeless hostel.

One person was taken to hospital following the fire at Westbourne House on Princes Avenue in Hull, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said.

The fire broke out at around 22:00 GMT on Tuesday.

More than 20 firefighters tackled the blaze at the building, which provides supported accommodation for around 50 people.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

