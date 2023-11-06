Which Four RHOC OG’s Surprise Wifetime Achievement Recipient Vicki Gunvalson?
OG’s Lauri Peterson, Jo De La Rosa, Alexis Bellino and Gretchen Rossi make a surprise appearance at The Bravos to present with the Wifetime Achievement Award. Vicki, the ultimate OG from the OC, gets a standing ovation from the audience and gives a heartfelt speech where she thanks her fans and cast members for all their support, along with Scott Dunlop and Andy Cohen for creating the franchise.