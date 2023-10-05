Four ribs broken, liver lacerated, in Jefferson Twp. assault

Oct. 4—A Jefferson Twp. man high on methamphetamine beat a woman Tuesday, breaking four of her ribs and lacerating her liver, state police at Dunmore said.

Devin Lawrence Froelich, 30, is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison, unable to post $25,000 bail set by Magisterial District Judge Paul Keeler.

Froelich, of 150, Butler Hill Road, screamed to Trooper Kevin Gaffney he was sorry for striking Jessica Soares and he never meant to hurt her, according to a criminal complaint. His right knuckles had recent wounds.

Gaffney came across the assault while out on patrol Tuesday morning in Jefferson Twp.

He stopped to check on a Toyota parked on the side of Archbald Mountain Road and inside found Soares, whose face was swollen and bloody.

At first, she refused to say what happened. Eventually, she told Gaffney she was driving Froelich and he punched her several times during an argument. She lost consciousness twice.

Froelich was soon arrested when troopers found him walking along Cortez Road, several miles from where he left Soares, state police said.

Froelich is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Oct. 17.

