Four Richmond residents charged in animal cruelty investigation

RICHMOND, Ind. — Four Richmond residents have been charged in an animal cruelty investigation.

Brothers Jacob Alexander Saylor, 26, and Brett Christopher Saylor, 25, were charged Wednesday in Wayne Superior Court 2 with cruelty to an animal, a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail.

Charged with the same crime were Cierra Kendall, 23, and Allie Rutherford, 28.

In an affidavit, a Wayne County sheriff's deputy wrote that Jessica Moore, Wayne County's animal control officer, first investigated allegations of animal neglect at a home in the 4700 block of King Road on May 15.

She returned to the property on July 26, met with Jacob Saylor and examined three dogs who were apparently kept at that address while their owners lived elsewhere.

Moore reported a German shepherd mix named Brawley at the address was thin and she could see his "ribs poking out while she was 15 feet away."

Jacob Saylor said Brawley belonged to his brother, Bret.

Also at that house was a mastiff named Simba, reported to belong to Jacob Sayler and Kendall.

Moore said Simba was "extremely malnourished," according to the affidavit.

Jacob Saylor said he "always had a problem trying to keep weight on Simba," but also said he "didn't feed the dogs for about a week up until two days prior," the deputy wrote.

The third dog at the property was a pit bull named Buster.

Simba attacked Buster during Moore's July 26 stop at the property, and she reported the pit bull was thin, missing a significant amount of hair and had "multiple puncture wounds," mainly on its back legs. She also said Buster showed signs of suffering from intestinal parasites.

"Buster and Brawley were both itching uncontrollably," the affidavit said.

Moore later that day left a "door hanger compliance order" at the house, giving Jacob Sayler a week to "get the dogs into a vet to care for their injuries, weight loss and fleas."

On Aug. 10, Moore and deputies served a search warrant at the property and took the three dogs. Reports indicated the dogs had access to little water and no food.

Once in the care of authorities, the canines quickly gained weight, the affidavit said. Simba's weight increased from 78 pounds to 92 pounds in three days, while the other two dogs each gained at least five pounds.

Rutherford contacted the animal control officer on Aug. 28 and reported Brawley belonged to her and her boyfriend, Bret Saylor. She said the dog had stayed at the King Road address for about four months, according to the court document.

Initial hearings in the four Wayne Superior Court 3 cases are set for Oct. 3.

Brett Saylor has been convicted of domestic battery, battery resulting in bodily injury and criminal mischief.

Jacob Saylor has also been convicted of domestic battery.

