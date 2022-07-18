Four running for Lenawee County district judge in Aug. 2 primary election

ADRIAN — Three attorneys are challenging Lenawee County’s newest judge to complete a term on the bench.

Lenawee County District Judge Todd M. Morgan is looking to remain in the position to which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer appointed him this spring. Also running to advance to November’s general election are Christopher Fleming, Ashley Hanson-Grimes and David Lacasse.

The two who receive the most votes in the Aug. 2 primary will appear on the November ballot.

The seat is up for election four years ahead of schedule because District Judge Jonathan L. Poer retired in January. Whoever is elected will complete Poer’s unexpired term.

The Daily Telegram provided questionnaires to the candidates. The following are their responses, edited lightly for clarity. Because of the length of the responses, this story is being run in two parts. Fleming and Hanson-Grimes are in this story, and Lacasse and Morgan will be in a future story.

Christopher Fleming

AGE: 37.

RESIDENCE: Blissfield.

SPOUSE AND NUMBER OF CHILDREN: I have been married to Amy, a high school social studies teacher, for almost nine years and we have two children together.

EDUCATION: bachelor’s in business administration from Eastern Michigan University, law degree from Southern Illinois University Law School.

CURRENT EMPLOYER: Since 2018, I have been an assistant prosecuting attorney at the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office. In my role I prosecute cases from traffic tickets to life offense felonies.

PAST EMPLOYMENT: In 2012, I established my own general practice law firm in Monroe, which I successfully operated until 2018 when I accepted my position as an assistant prosecutor. At my firm we focused on representing clients in such issues as family law (divorce and child custody), personal injury, criminal defense, bankruptcy, landlord-tenant, and civil litigation.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: With two young children, I decided to take a step back from community involvement a bit to be around my children more in these oh so important first few years. However, I am a Master Mason and was previously a member of the Shriners. I was born and raised Catholic. My family and I relocated to Blissfield in 2020 and have been visiting and exploring various church offerings and look forward to joining one of the many great congregations in this community. Lastly, I play goalie on my Sunday morning hockey league team and we’ve won the championship two years in a row.

WHY DO YOU WANT TO BE DISTRICT JUDGE? I am running to complete retired Judge Poer’s term for my children and other children and all citizens of Lenawee County because I believe everyone has the right to feel secure and safe in their community. We all deserve to have a judge who will rule fairly and impartially in all matters. One of the most important functions of district judge, among many, is the setting of bond in serious criminal cases. As an assistant prosecutor I have seen firsthand the evil that exists within our community, and I have also seen bonds being set so low on serious felony cases that I do not believe the public is being protected.

WHAT WOULD BE YOUR PRIORITIES IF ELECTED? I believe the Mental Health Treatment Court, that retiring Judge Poer established, needs to be expanded. We have a serious issue with mental health in our county, stemming in part due to lack of treatment options. The partnership between the court and Community Mental Health results in a win-win for the community as a whole. The community sees lower costs resulting from reduction in future criminal conduct and incarceration, and the defendants benefit as it has been shown to substantially lower repeat criminal activity rates for participants.

WHY SHOULD PEOPLE VOTE FOR YOU? As my over a decade of legal experience in state and federal courts illustrates, I am the right candidate with the right experience. Since 2018, I have been serving my community as an assistant prosecuting attorney, prosecuting serious criminal offenders. I understand what is required to run a competent and impartial courtroom, where people are held accountable for their actions. A short three months ago, Gov. Whitmer appointed Todd Morgan of the Public Defender’s Office to temporarily fill in for the retired Judge Poer until the general election. Mr. Morgan gets to use the designation of incumbent district judge for the election, however he was never elected judge. I believe I am the best option to ensure a competent district court and safer Lenawee County.

Ashley Hanson-Grimes

AGE: 40.

RESIDENCE: Adrian.

SPOUSE AND NUMBER OF CHILDREN: Lowell Grimes and two children.

EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree in history from Ferris State University and law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School

CURRENT EMPLOYER: I am the juvenile court referee through Lenawee County Juvenile Court presiding over juvenile delinquency and child welfare hearings and the team defense attorney for both Lenawee County Sobriety Court and Enhanced Treatment Court aka Mental Health Court. I also have been a practicing attorney for over 10 years with a law office in Adrian which focuses on criminal, family law and estate planning matters.

PAST EMPLOYMENT: Previously, I worked with the Lenawee County Public Defender’s Office as a conflict attorney providing clients with legal representation in misdemeanor cases, felony cases and child welfare hearings. I also worked as a lawyer guardian ad litem for children in Lenawee County Juvenile Court and a guardian ad litem for vulnerable adults in the Lenawee County Probate Court providing a voice who those who could not speak for themselves. Prior to moving to Lenawee County, I worked for Lakeshore Legal Aid in the Family Law Assistance Project where I assisted survivors of domestic violence with family law matters including divorce, child custody and support, parenting time, and obtaining personal protection orders.

COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT: I serve on the executive board of Associated Charities of Lenawee County as the immediate past board president, I am a member of Civitan of Lenawee, a member of the Lenawee County League of Women Voters and the Lenawee County Conservation League. I previously served as a board member for Housing Help of Lenawee.

WHY DO YOU WANT TO BE DISTRICT JUDGE? I am running for district court judge because I believe that the people of Lenawee County should choose who their judges are, not someone in Lansing who doesn’t live, work or raise their children here. Lenawee County deserves a district court judge who has the knowledge and experience to ensure that the legal process is fair and just to all who come before the court. As your district court judge, I will treat everyone with dignity and respect, administer the law as it is intended by the Constitution, honor due process, and be fair and impartial. I will be ready on day one to get to work for Lenawee County. Vote Aug. 2!

WHAT WOULD BE YOUR PRIORITIES IF ELECTED? As district court judge, my priorities would be public safety, offender accountability and restorative justice. Currently, crimes rates are at an all-time high. To combat that we must address cases swiftly and efficiently, eliminating delays that impact public safety. We must hold those who commit crimes accountable for their choices while addressing the issues that brought them before the court to repair the harm caused by their actions. As district court judge, I will look at each individual case and decide on a sentence that will seek accountability from the offender, ensure public safety and reduce re-offense.

WHY SHOULD PEOPLE VOTE FOR YOU? It is of the utmost importance to have a judge who willing to make hard decisions while applying the law fairly to everyone, who is invested in our community and who wants to see Lenawee County thrive. I am that person spending most of my career working for children and families in all three Lenawee County courts, I know the challenges that our community faces, and as your district court judge I will make the safety and security of our community a top priority. I will always remember that as an elected official that I work for you not the other way around. I would be honored to have your support and your vote come Aug. 2.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: District judge candidates Christopher Fleming and Ashley Hanson-Grimes